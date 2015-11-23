FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece gets 2 billion euros from euro zone bailout fund
#Business News
November 23, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

Greece gets 2 billion euros from euro zone bailout fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A piggybank painted in the colours of the Greek flag with a 20 euro banknote in it's slot, stands in front of letters spelling the word 'GREECE' in this picture illustration taken in Berlin, Germany June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) authorized on Monday the disbursement of a further tranche of emergency loans to Greece worth 2 billion euros after Athens met all the necessary conditions.

“This decision follows the Greek government’s completion of the first set of milestones,” the euro zone bailout fund said in a statement. “The disbursement approved today will primarily be used for debt service, as well as for arrears clearance and co-financing projects funded by EU structural funds.”

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
