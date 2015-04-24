FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Varoufakis says euro zone should split up funding in return for reforms
April 24, 2015 / 11:38 AM / 2 years ago

Greece's Varoufakis says euro zone should split up funding in return for reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIGA (Reuters) - The euro zone and Greece would reach a deal faster if creditors agreed to partial disbursements in return for a narrower list of reforms, Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis told a news conference in Riga.

“Our suggestion from the beginning was, in order to expedite things ... to say that we continue the review ... and in the meantime ... why do we not agree on four, five major reforms ... that way we are making the moves that are necessary to reform ... and we allow for partial disbursement of funds,” Varoufakis said.

“We were told ‘no’.”

Reporting by Robin Emmott, Ingrid Melander

