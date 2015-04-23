FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dombrovskis: talks with Greece should be finished by 'May or so'
#Business News
April 23, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

Dombrovskis: talks with Greece should be finished by 'May or so'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday that he does not expect an agreement in technical talks with Greece in April, saying debt negotiations could last until next month and thus beyond an April 30 deadline for a deal.

“We’ve got to conduct the technical talks further and finish them perhaps in May or so,” Dombrovskis told German TV network ARD. He said it is important that all sides, including Greece, stick to their obligations. He also said: “The talks are going on. Progress is not good.”

Greece, which is quickly running out of cash, pledged to its euro zone partners in February that by the end of April it would agree with creditors on a comprehensive list of reforms to get 7.2 billion euros remaining from its bailout.

Euro zone officials had expected the list to be presented to euro zone finance ministers this Friday in Riga. This would allow for a faster disbursement of cash to Athens, helping the debt-laden country avoid default on loan repayments on May 12.

The deadline for a deal on a comprehensive package of reforms agreed between Greece and its creditors on Feb 20 is April 30. Missing the deadline has no practical implications except political embarrassment.

Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; editing by Madeline Chambers

