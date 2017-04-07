FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
EU's Dombrovskis sees Greek reform review finalised within a few weeks
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 7, 2017 / 7:36 AM / 4 months ago

EU's Dombrovskis sees Greek reform review finalised within a few weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis and Portugal's Finance Minister Mario Centeno (not pictured) hold a news conference at Finance Ministry in Lisbon, Portugal, February 24, 2017.Pedro Nunes

VALLETTA (Reuters) - Greece and its international lenders have made good progress in talks on reforms necessary to unlock more cheap loans and a deal is possible within a few weeks, the European Commission's Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday.

"Progress is being made, so, hopefully, we will be able to conclude the second review within the next few weeks," Dombrovskis told reporters on entering talks of euro zone finance ministers in Valletta.

Greece is on its third bailout from euro zone governments but to get money it has to pass regular reviews of reforms it agreed to in return for the financing.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.