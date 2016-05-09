Deal with Greece on reforms seen in days, more debt relief talks on May 24

European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis addresses the European Parliament during a debate on the outcome of last EU-Turkey summit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - International lenders and Greece are likely to reach within days a deal on reforms that would unlock new loans and deputy finance ministers will prepare options for Greek debt relief for May 24, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.

Dombrovskis said euro zone finance ministers, the Eurogroup, welcomed on Monday the passing by the Greek parliament of a package of reforms aimed at achieving a primary surplus of 3.5 percent of GDP in 2018.

“Eurogroup welcomes the policy package. Staff level agreement to be finalised in coming days, including the contingency mechanism,” Dombrovskis said on Twitter.

“Greek debt: short, medium and long term debt measures to be discussed. EWG to report back to 24 May,” Dombrovskis said, referring to the Eurogroup Working Group of euro zone deputy finance ministers who prepare meetings of the ministers.