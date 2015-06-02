EU, ECB, IMF agree on terms of debt deal to put to Greece

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund agreed on Tuesday on the terms of a cash-for-reform deal to be put to Greece in a bid to conclude four months of debt negotiations, a senior EU official said.

The proposal was drafted after the leaders of Germany and France met heads of the three institutions for emergency talks on Monday, pressing them to settle their own differences and reach a solution with Greece.

It was not clear whether the leftist government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, which put forward a rival plan and has vowed not to accept more austerity, would accept the creditors’ plan.