Draghi says Greece must do more on reforms
#Business News
October 9, 2012 / 9:00 AM / 5 years ago

Draghi says Greece must do more on reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi (L) speaks during the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greece has made progress on reforming its economy but has more work to do, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Tuesday.

“It’s quite clear that the progress at the level of undertaking the necessary policy reform has been perceptible and significant and it’s also clear that more needs to be done,” he told the European Parliament Committee.

“We see progress, we see a need for further work,” he added.

The ECB, the European Commission, and the International Monetary Fund form the so-called troika of international lenders. The troika is working on a report on Greece’s progress in tackling its debts.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Patrick Graham

