'Strict conditions' would also apply to new Greek program: Dutch government

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Any new emergency funding program for Greece would have “strict conditions” similar to previous packages, even after the country rejected those terms in a referendum, Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said in a letter to the Dutch parliament.

The letter set out the position of the Dutch government before a debate Monday night in The Hague to discuss Greece’s resounding ‘No’ vote on Sunday.

The Netherlands remains open to cooperation with Athens, the letter said.