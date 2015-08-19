Dutch parliament approves Greek bailout

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch parliament on Wednesday voted down a motion calling on the government not to back a third bailout package for Greece, effectively endorsing the rescue of the debt-ridden fellow euro zone country.

The motion was rejected by a margin of 81-52 in the 150-member parliament. One member of Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s own party broke away to oppose the bailout, which is unpopular with Rutte’s conservative voter base.

Rutte said earlier that a parliamentary motion for or against the bailout was unnecessary, as it was the cabinet, not parliament, that makes policy.

Rutte also easily survived a no-confidence vote called by right-wing lawmaker Geert Wilders, who deeply opposes the bailout.