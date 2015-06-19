Dutch PM Rutte: Debt relief if Greece proposes credible deal

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday that euro zone countries are willing to provide emergency funding to Greece, but Athens must make concessions if it is to reach a deal with its creditors.

“The aim is clear: we want Greece to remain in the euro zone,” Rutte told journalists in The Hague. “Any agreement must be stringent and credible. That is in the interests of Greece and the euro zone as a whole.”

With deadlines for payments to the IMF and European Central Bank looming, Greeks drained bank accounts of more than 1 billion euros on Thursday in a sign that the public is bracing for the worst.

Rutte will attend an emergency summit of European leaders on Monday aimed at reaching a debt-for-reforms deal and averting a default.

“Those talks can only succeed if the Greek government budges and that means that Greece must accept a package of measures that hold true to earlier Euro group agreements.”