ECB prepared to take additional measures if needed: Coeure
#Business News
July 5, 2015 / 8:25 AM / 2 years ago

ECB prepared to take additional measures if needed: Coeure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France (Reuters) - The European Central Bank stands ready to take additional measures if the situation warrants it, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Sunday.

“In the current circumstances of great uncertainty in Europe and the world, the ECB has been clear that if we need to do more we will do more. We will find the necessary instruments,” Coeure said at an economics conference in Aix-en-Provence southern France.

“Our will to act in this matter should not be doubted,” Coeure added.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
