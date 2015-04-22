FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB has not decided on raising haircut on Greek bank collateral: source
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 22, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

ECB has not decided on raising haircut on Greek bank collateral: source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has not made any decision to raise the discount applied on the collateral offered by Greek banks, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, declining to comment on whether the option was being discussed.

A media report citing people with knowledge of the discussions said on Tuesday that ECB staff have prepared a proposal to reduce the value of such collateral. The ECB declined to comment.

“There has been no such decision by the ECB,” the source said, declining to be named.

“Discussions on various possible scenarios take place at times but it does not mean that they culminate into a decision (by the ECB Governing Council),” the source said.

The Bank of Greece declined to comment.

Responding to questions on whether the Governing Council had discussed whether to increase the so-called haircuts on Greek sovereign debt offered in exchange for emergency funding, ECB President Mario Draghi told a news conference last week that haircuts were “mentioned but not discussed.”

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.