ECB decision puts onus on EU governments to solve Greek crisis: Hollande
February 5, 2015 / 10:50 AM / 3 years ago

ECB decision puts onus on EU governments to solve Greek crisis: Hollande

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French President Francois Hollande gestures as he answers a question during a news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - The ECB’s decision to end its waiver on credit requirements for Greek bonds puts the onus on governments to hammer a deal on the Greek debt crisis, French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday, adding that this was a legitimate move.

It is up to governments, and in particular the Eurogroup meetings of euro zone finance ministers, to make decisions, Hollande told a news conference.

The ECB decision “also tells the Greek government that it must announce a framework for reforms,” he said.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Ingrid Melander; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
