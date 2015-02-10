FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Jazbec, on Greece, says 'we can't solve all problems'
February 10, 2015

ECB's Jazbec, on Greece, says 'we can't solve all problems'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank cannot solve all problems, ECB Governing Council member Bostjan Jazbec said, defending the central bank’s decision last week to stop accepting Greek bonds in return for funding.

The ECB move, in response to Athens abandoning its aid-for-reform program, has been criticized by many in Greece.

“Sometimes we are unfairly made a scapegoat,” Jazbec said in an early release of an interview to run in Wednesday’s edition of German business daily Handelsblatt.

“The ECB cannot solve all problems.”

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Dominic Evans

