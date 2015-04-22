FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB raises emergency funding cap for Greek banks to $81.2 billion: source
April 22, 2015 / 11:55 AM / 2 years ago

ECB raises emergency funding cap for Greek banks to $81.2 billion: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank raised the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) that Greek banks can draw from the country’s central bank by 1.5 million euros, taking the ELA ceiling to 75.5 billion euros ($81.2 billion), a banking source told Reuters on Wednesday.

“With the new ceiling there is an unused liquidity buffer of about 2.9 billion euros,” the source said, declining to be named.

The ECB has raised the cap in increments, keeping pressure on Athens to strike a deal with its creditors over economic reforms required to unlock remaining bailout aid.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

