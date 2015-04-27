ECB's Constancio says confident deal can be reached with Greece

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s Vice President said on Monday that he was confident Greece could reach a debt deal with its international lenders.

Vitor Constancio was asked about reports of a reshuffle in Greece’s negotiating team.

“I am not familiar with that reshuffle. I will not comment on that. But it is true that I am confident that an agreement will be reached,” he told journalists on the sidelines of a conference in Brussels.