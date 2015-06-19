FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB to hold emergency call on Greek bank funding Friday: sources
June 19, 2015 / 3:53 AM / 2 years ago

ECB to hold emergency call on Greek bank funding Friday: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank governing council will hold an telephone conference call on Friday to discuss extending emergency liquidity assistance to Greek banks, two sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

The two sources, with direct knowledge of the preparations for the call, said that it would happen on Friday, a day after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers failed to agree a deal to unlock much-needed funding for Greece.

Earlier this week the governing council, which includes the euro zone’s 19 central bank chiefs and members of the ECB’s executive, extended emergency funding to Greek lenders to 84.1 billion euros.

Emergency funding has been rising steadily in recent weeks as Greek savers withdraw more of their cash because of worries over whether the country will default and be driven out of the euro zone.

Reporting by John O'Donnell; editing by James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
