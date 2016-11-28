FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece needs to show commitment to rescue program: ECB's Coeure
November 28, 2016 / 12:36 PM / 9 months ago

Greece needs to show commitment to rescue program: ECB's Coeure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Benoit Coeure, member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), attends a Lamfalussy Lectures Conference in Budapest, Hungary February 1, 2016.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Greek authorities need to stick to the terms of the country's rescue program, including further structural and product market reforms and privatizations, to pass a bailout review, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Monday.

"To bring the program to a successful conclusion and to restore market access for the sovereign on a lasting basis, it is above all essential that the Greek authorities continue to show a serious commitment to the goals and measures taken under the program," he said at an event in Athens.

Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans

