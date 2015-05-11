FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Nowotny says Greece more political than economic question
#Business News
May 11, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

ECB's Nowotny says Greece more political than economic question

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Austrian National Bank Governor Ewald Nowotny listens during a news conference in Vienna December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - Any solution to Greece’s financial woes is more of a political than an economic question, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Monday, as euro zone finance ministers meet to continue Greek debt talks.

Top officials have voiced little optimism about a breakthrough at the meeting. Nowotny declined to suggest a way out of the impasse, reiterating that the ECB’s role was to ensure price and financial stability.

He cited Monday’s talks by euro zone finance minister, adding: “It would be premature to give any details,” he told a panel discussion on Spain and Austria.

Reporting By Michael Shields, Editing by Shadia Nasralla

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
