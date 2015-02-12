FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece must comply with agreements to get support: ECB's Weidmann
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 12, 2015 / 4:22 PM / 3 years ago

Greece must comply with agreements to get support: ECB's Weidmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Support can only be given to Greece if it complies with agreements made, European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann said on Thursday, dismissing the idea of debt relief for Athens as “counter-productive”.

Weidmann’s comments further add to the pressure on Greece, which is running out of time to agree a new bailout deal with its European partners.

“Greece will continue to need support, but support can only be given if the agreements made are complied with,” he said in the text of a speech for delivery in London.

Weidmann, who is also president of Germany’s powerful Bundesbank, added that although Greece’s debt ratio is high, the average maturity on its debt is quite long and the average interest rate quite low.

“Hence, further debt relief would not really change Greece’s liquidity situation by much. But any further relaxation of the agreed targets would be counter-productive to efforts to regain investors’ confidence in Greece’s debt sustainability,” he said.

Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by John O'Donnell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.