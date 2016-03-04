FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek GDP falls a non-seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent in 2015: statistics service
March 4, 2016 / 11:12 AM / a year ago

Greek GDP falls a non-seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent in 2015: statistics service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Greek flag flutters outside the Athens stock exchange , Greece, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s economy shrank 0.2 percent last year in seasonally unadjusted terms, the country’s statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday, based on a first estimate.

That is slightly less than the 0.3 contraction of gross domestic product in 2015 in seasonally adjusted terms that ELSTAT released late last month.

“Based on volume terms, GDP last year was 185.1 billion euros versus 185.5 billion euros in 2014,” ELSTAT said.

A second estimate will be released on Oct. 14, it said.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

