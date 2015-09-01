FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Syriza to scrap VAT on private schools if elected
#World News
September 1, 2015 / 7:02 PM / 2 years ago

Greece's Syriza to scrap VAT on private schools if elected

Greek former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras speaks during a meeting with members of his Syriza party in Athens, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s Syriza party will scrap a value added tax on private education if voted back to power in a snap election in September, a party statement said on Tuesday evening, as its leader Alexis Tsipras campaigned on the island of Crete.

The Syriza-led government of former Prime Minister Tsipras had agreed to such a tax in July as part of prior actions needed under a deal with the country’s international lenders to pave the way for talks on a third bailout.

After Tsipras stepped down to make way for the snap polls, Greece’s interim government announced imposing VAT of 23 percent on private schools on Monday.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; writing by Matthias Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
