Greece's Syriza to scrap VAT on private schools if elected

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s Syriza party will scrap a value added tax on private education if voted back to power in a snap election in September, a party statement said on Tuesday evening, as its leader Alexis Tsipras campaigned on the island of Crete.

The Syriza-led government of former Prime Minister Tsipras had agreed to such a tax in July as part of prior actions needed under a deal with the country’s international lenders to pave the way for talks on a third bailout.

After Tsipras stepped down to make way for the snap polls, Greece’s interim government announced imposing VAT of 23 percent on private schools on Monday.