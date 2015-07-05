Greek central bank to request ECB raises ELA funding for Greek banks: government spokesman

A Greek flag flutters between Saint George's bell tower and an olive tree atop the Lycabettus hill March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s central bank will file a request on Sunday that the European Central Bank raise the amount of emergency funding (ELA) for Greek banks, the country’s government spokesman said on Sunday.

“The Bank of Greece will make a request today, and we believe there are valid grounds for there to be an increase in ELA liquidity... there is no reason not to increase liquidity,” Gabriel Sakellaridis told ANT1 television.