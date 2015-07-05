FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek central bank to request ECB raises ELA funding for Greek banks: government spokesman
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 5, 2015 / 5:12 PM / 2 years ago

Greek central bank to request ECB raises ELA funding for Greek banks: government spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Greek flag flutters between Saint George's bell tower and an olive tree atop the Lycabettus hill March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s central bank will file a request on Sunday that the European Central Bank raise the amount of emergency funding (ELA) for Greek banks, the country’s government spokesman said on Sunday.

“The Bank of Greece will make a request today, and we believe there are valid grounds for there to be an increase in ELA liquidity... there is no reason not to increase liquidity,” Gabriel Sakellaridis told ANT1 television.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Michele Kambas and Karolina Tagaris; Writing by Renee Maltezou

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.