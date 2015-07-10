FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB likely to hold meeting on Greek ELA on Monday
#Business News
July 10, 2015 / 1:19 PM / 2 years ago

ECB likely to hold meeting on Greek ELA on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Euro sign sculpture stands in front of the headquarters of the former European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt June 10, 2010. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s governing council will likely hold a telephone conference on Monday to discuss emergency liquidity assistance to Greek banks, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The ECB kept Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) steady for Greek banks at around 89 billion euros earlier this week but adjusted the haircut on the collateral those lenders offer as security.

Greece submitted a set of reform proposals to its creditors on Thursday aimed at winning their backing for further aid and financial markets rallied, pricing in a deal this weekend.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa

