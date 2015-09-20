Greece's Syriza will implement EU bailout agreement: party spokeswoman

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s newly re-elected Syriza party will implement the agreement it previously agreed with European Union lenders, the leftist party’s spokeswoman told Reuters on Sunday.

“This will be a four-year term government with a strong parliamentary majority, which will implement the program it promised,” Olga Gerovassili said.

“It will continue the tough negotiations with the lenders, realizing that this is the beginning of a battle,” she said, referring to discussion over how the deal will be implemented.