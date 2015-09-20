Eurogroup chief says ready to work closely with Greece in reform efforts

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The head of the Eurogroup Jeroen Dijsselbloem congratulated newly elected Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on his win on Sunday and said he looked forward to working with Greece as it continues its reform efforts.

“Ready to work closely with the Greek authorities and to continue accompanying Greece in its ambitious reform efforts,” Dijsselbloem said on Twitter.

He added he looked forward to the swift formation of a new government with a strong mandate to continue implementing Greece’s bailout deal.

Greek voters returned Tsipras to power with a strong election victory on Sunday.