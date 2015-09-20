FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurogroup chief says ready to work closely with Greece in reform efforts
September 20, 2015 / 8:51 PM / 2 years ago

Eurogroup chief says ready to work closely with Greece in reform efforts

Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem attends a news conference after a Eurogroup meeting in Luxembourg, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The head of the Eurogroup Jeroen Dijsselbloem congratulated newly elected Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on his win on Sunday and said he looked forward to working with Greece as it continues its reform efforts.

“Ready to work closely with the Greek authorities and to continue accompanying Greece in its ambitious reform efforts,” Dijsselbloem said on Twitter.

He added he looked forward to the swift formation of a new government with a strong mandate to continue implementing Greece’s bailout deal.

Greek voters returned Tsipras to power with a strong election victory on Sunday.

Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Ralph Boulton

