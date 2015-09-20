FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exit poll from Greek election shows leftists Syriza winning
#World News
September 20, 2015 / 4:18 PM / 2 years ago

Exit poll from Greek election shows leftists Syriza winning

Supporters of leftist Syriza party react at the party's main election kiosk after the announcement of the first exit polls in Athens, Greece, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Alexis Tsipras’s leftist Syriza party was ahead of its main rival, conservative New Democracy, as voting ended in Greece’s election on Sunday, an exit poll showed.

A combined poll from five television stations said Syriza would get between 30 and 34 percent of the vote, with New Democracy in a range of 28.5 percent to 32.5 percent.

That range left the door open for New Democracy to win but suggested it would be a struggle.

If the result holds, a coalition would be needed for a government to be formed.

The exit poll said the far right Golden Dawn would come third with 6.5 percent to 8 percent.

A separate poll for Skai television by the University of Macedonia - described as a voter assessment, rather than an exit poll - had the same finding.

It said Syriza would get between 31 and 35 percent with New Democracy getting 29 to 33 percent.

Written by Jeremy Gaunt. Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
