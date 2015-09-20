Exit poll from Greek election shows leftists Syriza winning

ATHENS (Reuters) - Alexis Tsipras’s leftist Syriza party was ahead of its main rival, conservative New Democracy, as voting ended in Greece’s election on Sunday, an exit poll showed.

A combined poll from five television stations said Syriza would get between 30 and 34 percent of the vote, with New Democracy in a range of 28.5 percent to 32.5 percent.

That range left the door open for New Democracy to win but suggested it would be a struggle.

If the result holds, a coalition would be needed for a government to be formed.

The exit poll said the far right Golden Dawn would come third with 6.5 percent to 8 percent.

A separate poll for Skai television by the University of Macedonia - described as a voter assessment, rather than an exit poll - had the same finding.

It said Syriza would get between 31 and 35 percent with New Democracy getting 29 to 33 percent.