Greece's Varoufakis sees 'no reason whatsoever' for early elections
#World News
June 4, 2015 / 10:23 AM / 2 years ago

Greece's Varoufakis sees 'no reason whatsoever' for early elections

Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis delivers a speech during The Economist conference on "Europe: The comeback, Greece: How resilient?" in Athens May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Thursday he saw “no reason whatsoever” for Greece to go to early elections, playing down growing speculation the government was considering such a move.

“The people have given our government a clear mandate,” Varoufakis told Greek radio when asked about the prospect of snap polls.

Senior lawmakers from Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s ruling Syriza party have said Greece would consider early elections if the government was forced to accept a cash-for-reforms deal which goes against its pledge to end austerity.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris, editing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
