Greece may hold snap elections in September or October: minister
July 16, 2015 / 12:18 PM / 2 years ago

Greece may hold snap elections in September or October: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) and Interior Minister Nikos Voutsis discuss during a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece may hold snap election in September or October, the interior minister said on Thursday after a revolt by lawmakers from the ruling Syriza party forced the government to rely on opposition votes to pass a vital bailout bill in parliament.

“It is very possible that elections take place in September or October, depending on developments. That will be the product of a comprehensive review, not only by the government, on developments in general,” Interior Minister Nikos Voutsis said according to the text of an interview with Sto Kokkino radio released by his office.

“Even if we do go to elections, we will seek a mandate to adopt our program. Part of it are the commitments arising from the deal,” he said.

Reporting by Michele Kambas; Writing by Ingrid Melander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
