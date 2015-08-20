FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece to hold early elections on Sept 20: source
August 20, 2015 / 3:07 PM / 2 years ago

Greece to hold early elections on Sept 20: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece is likely to hold early elections on Sept. 20, a Greek government official told reporters on Thursday.

“The aim is to hold elections on Sept. 20,” a government source said after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras met senior party officials and ministers to discuss the government’s next move.

Tsipras had been expected to seek early elections to quell a rebellion in his leftist Syriza party and seal support to implement a tough bailout program.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington; editing by David Stamp

