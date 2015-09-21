FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Juncker urges new Greek government to stick to reforms
September 21, 2015 / 12:39 PM / 2 years ago

EU's Juncker urges new Greek government to stick to reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday called on Greece to work for stability and to stick to its reform agreements following the re-election of Alexis Tsipras as prime minister.

“Greece now needs wide support by all parties, institutional stability and a timely implementation of reforms so that trust returns,” Juncker wrote in a congratulatory letter to Tsipras.

“There is also an urgent need to render the management of the migrant crisis, which will be the topic of the EU Council summit, operational.”

“We have much work ahead and no time to lose, ... we will support the new government in its efforts,” Juncker wrote.

