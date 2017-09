ATHENS (Reuters) - Leftist Alexis Tsipras’ Syriza party was expected to win between 31.0 and 35.0 percent of the vote in Sunday’s national election, a University of Macedonia poll for Skai TV showed.

The conservative New Democracy party of Vangelis Meimarakis was expected to win 29.0 to 33.0 percent, the poll taken on Saturday and Sunday showed.

