Greece' Tsipras to be sworn in on Monday: presidency source

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek election winner Alexis Tsipras will be sworn in as prime minister on Monday, a source at the presidency said.

Tsipras, whose leftist Syriza party won around 35 percent of the vote in Sunday’s election to give it 145 seats in the 300-seat parliament, will meet President Prokopis Pavlopoulos during the afternoon, the source said.

He will form a coalition government with the small rightwing Independent Greeks party.