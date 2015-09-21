FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece' Tsipras to be sworn in on Monday: presidency source
September 21, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

Greece' Tsipras to be sworn in on Monday: presidency source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek election winner Alexis Tsipras will be sworn in as prime minister on Monday, a source at the presidency said.

Tsipras, whose leftist Syriza party won around 35 percent of the vote in Sunday’s election to give it 145 seats in the 300-seat parliament, will meet President Prokopis Pavlopoulos during the afternoon, the source said.

He will form a coalition government with the small rightwing Independent Greeks party.

reporting by Lefteris Papademas; writing by John Stonestreet

