Greek Metron poll shows leftists leading with 0.5 points over conservatives

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s leftist Syriza party has a lead of 0.5 percentage points over the conservative New Democracy party, a poll showed on Friday, two days before a national election.

The poll conducted by Metron Analysis for ANT1 TV put support for Syriza at 24.5 percent and at 24.0 percent for New Democracy. Far-right Golden Dawn ranked third with 5.4 percent, followed by the Communist KKE party with 4.7 percent.

Some 9.7 percent of the respondents were undecided, the poll showed.