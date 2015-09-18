FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek Metron poll shows leftists leading with 0.5 points over conservatives
September 18, 2015 / 3:45 PM / 2 years ago

Greek Metron poll shows leftists leading with 0.5 points over conservatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s leftist Syriza party has a lead of 0.5 percentage points over the conservative New Democracy party, a poll showed on Friday, two days before a national election.

The poll conducted by Metron Analysis for ANT1 TV put support for Syriza at 24.5 percent and at 24.0 percent for New Democracy. Far-right Golden Dawn ranked third with 5.4 percent, followed by the Communist KKE party with 4.7 percent.

Some 9.7 percent of the respondents were undecided, the poll showed.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by John Stonestreet

