FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's conservatives edge ahead of Tsipras' leftist Syriza: Pulse poll
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 15, 2015 / 7:25 PM / 2 years ago

Greece's conservatives edge ahead of Tsipras' leftist Syriza: Pulse poll

People watch a live televised debate between former primer minister and leftist Syriza party leader Alexis Tsipras and the conservative New Democracy leader Vangelis Meimarakis, in Syntagma Square in the center of Athens, Greece, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s conservative New Democracy party received a 27.5 percent support rate, narrowly beating leftist Syriza party’s 27.0 percent, in the latest poll by Pulse for Action 24 TV, days ahead of Sunday’s general election.

Tuesday’s poll, collated on Monday and Tuesday, was the first to take account of voter reactions to the final televised head-to-head debate between the parties’ leaders, Vangelis Meimarakis and ex-prime minister Alexis Tsipras, on Monday night.

It was only the third time in 20 polls this month that New Democracy has led, and the first since Sept. 4, suggesting Meimarakis fared better in the debate than his main rival.

The proportion of undecided voters was 7 percent, lower than in recent polls.

The far-right Golden Dawn party and socialist PASOK ranked joint third on 6.5 percent.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by John Stonestreet; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.