Greek leftist Syriza leads with 35.3 percent of vote in election: 25 percent counted
September 20, 2015 / 5:49 PM / 2 years ago

Greek leftist Syriza leads with 35.3 percent of vote in election: 25 percent counted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - The leftist Syriza party of Alexis Tsipras has won 35.3 percent of the vote in Sunday’s Greek national election based on 25 percent of votes counted, the Interior Ministry said on its website.

Conservative New Democracy is on 28.1 percent, the ministry said.

That share would give Syriza 144 seats in the 300-seat parliament and New Democracy 75.

Based on the same vote count, the turnout was 54.4 percent. Turnout in the January election won by Tsipras was 63.6 percent.

reporting by John Stonestreet; editing by Angeliki Koutantou

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
