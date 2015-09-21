Greece's Syriza wins with 35.5 percent of vote - 99.4 percent counted

ATHENS (Reuters) - The leftist Syriza party of Alexis Tsipras won 35.47 percent of the vote in Sunday’s Greek national election based on 99.44 percent of votes counted, the Interior Ministry said on its website.

Conservative New Democracy won 28.09 percent, the ministry said.

That share gives Syriza 145 seats in the 300-seat parliament and New Democracy 75.

The turnout was 56.5 percent. Turnout in the January election won by Tsipras was 63.6 percent.