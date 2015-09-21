FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Syriza wins with 35.5 percent of vote - 99.4 percent counted
#World News
September 21, 2015 / 3:54 AM / 2 years ago

Greece's Syriza wins with 35.5 percent of vote - 99.4 percent counted

Former Greek prime minister and leader of leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras addresses supporters after winning the general election in Athens, Greece, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - The leftist Syriza party of Alexis Tsipras won 35.47 percent of the vote in Sunday’s Greek national election based on 99.44 percent of votes counted, the Interior Ministry said on its website.

Conservative New Democracy won 28.09 percent, the ministry said.

That share gives Syriza 145 seats in the 300-seat parliament and New Democracy 75.

The turnout was 56.5 percent. Turnout in the January election won by Tsipras was 63.6 percent.

reporting by John Stonestreet; editing by Angeliki Koutantou

