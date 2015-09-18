Greek Rass poll: Syriza ahead at 28.2 percent vs 27.5 New Democracy

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s leftist Syriza party was ahead at 28.2 percent against 27.5 percent for conservative New Democracy two days before national elections on Sunday, a poll by Rass for website iefimerida.gr showed on Friday.

The poll put the extreme right wing Golden Dawn in third place with 6.7 percent and the Socialist Pasok party at 6.0 percent. Some 9.3 percent of respondents were undecided.

The survey took place between Sept. 16-18, covering 1002 respondents.