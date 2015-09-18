FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek Rass poll: Syriza ahead at 28.2 percent vs 27.5 New Democracy
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 18, 2015 / 3:45 PM / 2 years ago

Greek Rass poll: Syriza ahead at 28.2 percent vs 27.5 New Democracy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s leftist Syriza party was ahead at 28.2 percent against 27.5 percent for conservative New Democracy two days before national elections on Sunday, a poll by Rass for website iefimerida.gr showed on Friday.

The poll put the extreme right wing Golden Dawn in third place with 6.7 percent and the Socialist Pasok party at 6.0 percent. Some 9.3 percent of respondents were undecided.

The survey took place between Sept. 16-18, covering 1002 respondents.

Reporting By Michele Kambas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.