Euro bailout chief: Greek exit would be disorderly

BEIJING (Reuters) - A Greek exit from the euro would be a disorderly process and a costly solution, the head of the European Stability Mechanism said on Wednesday, days before Athens is due to make the first of four payments to the International Monetary Fund.

Speaking at Beijing’s elite Tsinghua University, Klaus Regling said the euro zone would make every effort to keep Greece in, but limited resources meant there had to be conditions for financial aid to Greece.

Shut out of bond markets and with bailout aid locked off, Greece is running out of cash to pay its bills. It must repay four loans totaling 1.6 billion euros to the IMF this month, starting with a June 5 payment of 300 million euro that is seen as the next crunch point for state coffers.

The ESM was set up in 2012 to provide financial aid to euro zone member states in difficulty. It is backed by capital from euro area countries.

A Greek government spokesman said on Wednesday Greece would not make its June 5 loan repayment to the IMF if there was no chance of an aid-for-reforms deal with international creditors.

If Greece misses a payment to the IMF it would have a grace period of 30 days or more to make good on its debt.

But the country’s future, at that stage, would be bleak. Greece has to repay more than 6.5 billion euros in July and August, as bonds held by the European Central Bank and other central banks mature.