FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone bailout fund approves 1 billion euro payout for Greece
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 22, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

Euro zone bailout fund approves 1 billion euro payout for Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A one Euro coin is seen in this picture illustration taken in Rome, Italy July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The Euro zone bailout fund on Tuesday approved the payment of a 1 billion euro ($1.10 billion) aid tranche for Greece following Athens’ completion of a second set of reforms.

The payment by the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) is the third disbursement of the initial loan sub-tranche of 16 billion euros agreed in August.

”I hope the good cooperation with our Greek partners will continue, so that the first review of the ESM program can be completed in early 2016,“ said Klaus Regling, Managing Director of the ESM, in a statement. ”Only a successful conclusion of this review can lead to discussions on further debt relief for Greece, as the Eurogroup has said before.”

The payment had been provisionally approved by euro zone deputy finance ministers last week after Athens withdrew a disputed package of social justice measures from parliament.

Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.