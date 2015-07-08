FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ESM asks ECB, EU Commission, IMF to assess Greek bailout request
July 8, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

ESM asks ECB, EU Commission, IMF to assess Greek bailout request

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Stability Mechanism asked EU experts and the IMF to review Greece’s request for a loan on Wednesday, part of the procedures necessary if Athens is to clinch a bailout by a deadline of Sunday or face crashing out of the euro zone.

The ESM published a letter from its board chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the Dutch finance minister, asking the European Commission and European Central Bank to assess:

1) whether Greece’s problems posed a threat to the stability of the euro zone as a whole or to its member states -- a condition for eligibility for an ESM loan;

2) with the International Monetary Fund, whether Greece’s public debt is sustainable; and

3) how much financing Greece may need

“These assessments ... will form the basis for the ESM ... decision whether to grant, in principle, stability support to the Hellenic Republic in the form of a loan,” Dijsselbloem wrote in the letter to EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici and ECB President Mario Draghi.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, editing by Julia Fioretti

