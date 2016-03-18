FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek reform review making progress - rescue fund chief Regling
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 18, 2016 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

Greek reform review making progress - rescue fund chief Regling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Greek national flag flutters atop the parliament building in Athens, Greece, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ZURICH (Reuters) - An international review by creditors of Greece’s reform program is advancing and it could be wrapped up by May 1, the head of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) rescue fund told the Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung.

“There is progress but it is too early to say when exactly the review will conclude,” Klaus Regling was quoted as saying in an interview, adding that the ESM assumed Greece would need “significantly less” than the 86 billion euros ($97 billion)being discussed for a third assistance program.

Regling said the reform program had to be strictly separated from the refugee crisis that has swamped Greece with migrants, and said he did not believe any more countries such as Ireland, Portugal or Spain would need to tap ESM resources.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Gareth Jones

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.