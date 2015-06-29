Greek bonds and U.S.-listed equities slump as debt crisis worsens

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors sold Greek bonds and U.S.-listed equity assets on Monday after Greece closed its banks and imposed capital controls over the weekend.

The Athens stock market .ATG was closed through to July 6 as part of broader capital controls in Greece, but trading in bond markets and in U.S. markets reflected investors' alarm.

Greek bond yields rose around 10 percentage points, according to financial platform Tradeweb, although strategists cautioned that capital controls would probably restrict trading by the domestic banks which hold most of the nation’s debt.

The Global X FTSE Greece exchange-traded fund (ETF) (GREK.K) was down at $10 in pre-market trading, representing a fall of around 15 percent from its Friday closing price of $11.78.

National Bank of Greece’s (NBGr.AT) American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) NBG were also down at 0.80 in pre-market trading, representing a fall of 37.50 percent from its Friday close of $1.28, according to Reuters prices.

ETFs reflect a basket of underlying assets and are tradeable on international stock markets.

The ‘GREK’ ETF has fallen around 12 percent since the start of 2015, pricing in deepening concerns over the Greek economy. ‘Short interest’, bets that the ETF will fall in future, has risen over the last month.

After receiving no increase in emergency funding for Greek lenders from the European Central Bank, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras somberly announced capital controls in a televised address on Sunday night to prevent banks from collapsing under the weight of mass withdrawals.

Greece has less than 48 hours to pay back 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) of International Monetary Fund loans, and a default would set in train events that could lead to an exit from the euro currency bloc.