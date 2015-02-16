FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Dombrovskis: extending Greek bailout for 6 months is most realistic
February 16, 2015 / 2:17 PM / 3 years ago

EU's Dombrovskis: extending Greek bailout for 6 months is most realistic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said the best way forward for Greece was to extend its unpopular international bailout by up to six months, giving the country and its lenders sufficient time to negotiate a new scheme.

“The most realistic way forward is the extension of the existing program to allow more time for negotiations,” Dombrovskis told reporters.

He said an extension could be between a couple of months to half a year and that Greek authorities need to signal their willingness to such a move.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander, writing by Foo Yun Chee

