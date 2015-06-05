FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece not on G7 summit agenda: EU official
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 5, 2015 / 8:50 AM / 2 years ago

Greece not on G7 summit agenda: EU official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The Greek debt crisis is not on the agenda of a G7 summit starting in Germany on Sunday and there are no plans for a separate meeting of the United States and Europeans to discuss the issue, a senior European Union official said on Friday.

Asked if Greece was on the agenda of the June 7-8 summit, the official said: “No. There are no plans for a separate meeting with the Europeans and the Americans. Our American colleagues are very closely following these negotiations through the IMF.”

The final communique would not address specific countries, the official told reporters in Brussels, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.