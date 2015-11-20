FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurogroup approaching deal on Greek loan disbursement
#Business News
November 20, 2015 / 7:12 PM / 2 years ago

Eurogroup approaching deal on Greek loan disbursement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The sun sets on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The Eurogroup is approaching agreement on reform measures required from Greece for its euro zone partners to disburse a next tranche of loans, a spokesman for Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Friday.

The Eurogroup Working Group, a preparatory body for the Eurogroup, reached a broad agreement on Friday on measures needed for Greece to receive 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in loans, as well as financial sector measures needed for recapitalization of up to 10 billion euros.

The spokesman said further details still needed to be clarified and that a final agreement was expected on Saturday.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
