Euro working group to meet on April 8/9 as Greek deadline nears: Germany
April 2, 2015 / 3:27 PM / 2 years ago

Euro working group to meet on April 8/9 as Greek deadline nears: Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone deputy finance ministers will meet on the afternoon of April 8 and on the morning of April 9, Germany’s representation in Brussels said on Thursday, as time runs out for an agreement on Greece’s list of reforms aimed at unlocking new lending.

The deputy ministers, called the Euro Working Group, usually prepare meetings of euro zone finance ministers who can decide whether to grant new loans to Greece, which is running out of cash.

The German representative did not specifically say that the deputy ministers would discuss Greece.

Reporting by Tom Koerkermeier; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Noah Barkin

