EU's Moscovici says Greece must respect commitments

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said fellow members of the bloc were willing to work with the new Greek government to keep Athens in the euro zone but stressed it must respect bailout commitments made by the previous administration.

Those commitments, Moscovici told a news conference in Brussels, were made not in the name of the former government but “in the name of the country”.

He repeated the European Commission’s aim to reform the system of the “troika”, by which the Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund have supervised the international bailout of Greece and other countries.

But he stressed that all three institutions must remain involved in discussions with Greece, where the troika and especially the IMF have become particularly unpopular with voters.