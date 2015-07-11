FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone ministers demand Greece do more before bailout talks: sources
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 11, 2015 / 4:59 PM / 2 years ago

Euro zone ministers demand Greece do more before bailout talks: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos walks past Lithuanian counterpart Rimantas Sadzius (R) and European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici (L) during an euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers told their Greek counterpart on Saturday that Athens must go beyond an initial set of proposals for reforms if it wants them to open negotiations on a bailout, euro zone sources said.

Meeting in Brussels as the Eurogroup, the ministers took a break from their plenary discussions after some three hours.

Two sources said there was consensus among the other 18 ministers around the table that the leftist government in Athens must take further steps to convince them it would honor any new debts.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Francesco Guarascio and Alastair Macdonald; Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.