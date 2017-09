Euro zone ministers demand Greece do more before bailout talks: sources

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos walks past Lithuanian counterpart Rimantas Sadzius (R) and European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici (L) during an euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers told their Greek counterpart on Saturday that Athens must go beyond an initial set of proposals for reforms if it wants them to open negotiations on a bailout, euro zone sources said.

Meeting in Brussels as the Eurogroup, the ministers took a break from their plenary discussions after some three hours.

Two sources said there was consensus among the other 18 ministers around the table that the leftist government in Athens must take further steps to convince them it would honor any new debts.