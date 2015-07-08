FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU experts to review Greek loan request but no Eurogroup Wednesday
#Business News
July 8, 2015 / 10:28 AM / 2 years ago

EU experts to review Greek loan request but no Eurogroup Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Members of the European Parliament hold placards which reads "No - Freedom to Greece" ahead of the speech of Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone technical experts in the Euro Working Group will review Greece’s request for a loan from the European Stability Mechanism on Wednesday but there will be no conference call among ministers, a spokesman said.

“Request for ESM support received from Greek government, will be dealt with EWG today,” tweeted Michel Reijns, spokesman for Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the Dutch finance minister who chairs the Eurogroup of his euro zone peers.

“No Eurogroup teleconference,” he added. On Tuesday, several EU officials said the ministers would confer on Wednesday.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
